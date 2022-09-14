KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was down 4.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 7,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 970,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Specifically, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,232 shares of company stock worth $432,489. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

KnowBe4 Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.08 and a beta of 0.37.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

