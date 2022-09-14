Koinos Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Koinos coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Koinos has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Koinos has a total market capitalization of $26.17 million and $16,550.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 507.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.95 or 0.02991422 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00828984 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020931 BTC.
About Koinos
Koinos was first traded on October 13th, 2020. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official website is koinos.io. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork.
Koinos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Koinos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Koinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Koinos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.