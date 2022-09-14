Kommunitas (KOM) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $308,217.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 251% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.01716562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00827916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020916 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ launch date was May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. The official website for Kommunitas is kommunitas.net. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kommunitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kommunitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

