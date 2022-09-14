Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.27

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.87 million and $2.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00301238 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00118157 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00074595 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,673,836 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

