Konomi Network (KONO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.85 Million

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network’s genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Konomi Network is www.konomi.network/#. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

