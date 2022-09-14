Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) Financial Review

Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12% Kosmos Energy 9.19% 58.18% 6.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Halcon Resources and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $9.87, suggesting a potential upside of 53.45%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

This table compares Halcon Resources and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 2.20 -$77.84 million $0.40 16.08

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Halcon Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

