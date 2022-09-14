KStarCoin (KSC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, KStarCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. KStarCoin has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KStarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KStarCoin

KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KStarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KStarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KStarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

