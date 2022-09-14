Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.35, for a total value of 12,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,489,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.12, for a total value of 12,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.73, for a total transaction of 13,460.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total transaction of 15,340.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total transaction of 14,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total transaction of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total value of 15,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total value of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total value of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total value of 11,120.00.

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.68 on Wednesday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.81 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is 6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

