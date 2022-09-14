Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 800.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 5.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Shares of LH opened at $228.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

