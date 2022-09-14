Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $228.43 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.02 and a 200-day moving average of $250.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

