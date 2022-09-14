Lambda (LAMB) One Day Volume Hits $649,599.00

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Lambda has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $649,599.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. Telegram | Facebook | Weibo “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

