Lamden Price Tops $0.0204 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $23,692.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

