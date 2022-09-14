Lanceria (LANC) Hits Market Cap of $630,361.18

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $630,361.18 and approximately $10,730.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030468 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

LANC is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official website is lanceria.io/exchanges. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.

Buying and Selling Lanceria

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.