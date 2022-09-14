Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
