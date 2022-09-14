Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lannett by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Stories

