Laser Photonics Corp. (LASE) Plans to Raise $15 Million in September 22nd IPO

Laser Photonics Corp. (LASE) expects to raise $15 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, September 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,000,000 shares at a price of $5.00 per share.

In the last year, Laser Photonics Corp. generated $4.4 million in revenue and $840,000 in net income. The company has a market cap of $39.4 million.

Alexander Capital served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Laser Photonics Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is an IPO of 3 million shares at $5.00 each – a change reflecting the removal of warrants from this IPO, according to an S-1/A filing dated Aug. 31, 2022. That change brought this IPO back to its original structure as a stock-only deal of just 3 million shares at $5.00 each, according to its S-1 filing dated Nov. 16, 2021.) **Note: From the Prospectus: “Unless otherwise noted and other than in our financial statements and the notes thereto, the share and per share information in this prospectus reflects a reverse stock split of our outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-6 shares that occurred in December 2021 and is reflected retroactively in the accompanied financial statements in accordance with ASC 260-10-55-12, which requires retroactive presentation.” We are a vertically integrated manufacturing company for photonics-based industrial products and solutions, primarily disruptive laser cleaning technologies. We are pioneering a new generation of laser blasting technologies focused on disrupting the sandblasting and abrasives blasting markets. We offer a full portfolio of integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre-welding and post-welding, laser cleaning and surface conditioning. Our solutions span use cases throughout product lifecycles, from product fabrication to maintenance and repair, as well as aftermarket operations. Our laser blasting solutions are applicable in every industry dealing with materials processing, including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, shipbuilding, aerospace, heavy industry, machine manufacturing, nuclear maintenance and de-commissioning and surface coating. **Note: Revenue and net income figures are for the last 12 months ended March 31, 2022. “.

Laser Photonics Corp. was founded in 2019 and has 20 employees. The company is located at 1101 N. Keller Road, Suite G Orlando, FL 32810 and can be reached via phone at 407) 804-1000 or on the web at http://www.laserphotonics.com/.

