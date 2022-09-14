LCG (LCG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.25 Million

LCG (LCG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. LCG has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCG coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00820390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016297 BTC.

About LCG

LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com. LCG’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

