LCG (LCG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $11.25 Million

LCG (LCG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. LCG has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCG coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCG has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

LCG Coin Profile

The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com.

Buying and Selling LCG

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

