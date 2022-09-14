Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $234,314.30 and approximately $8,490.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 251% against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.01716562 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00827916 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020916 BTC.
About Lead Wallet
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog.
