Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares traded.
Legendary Investments Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.09.
About Legendary Investments
Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. It primarily seeks to invest in all sectors, including technology, energy, natural resources, and mining.
