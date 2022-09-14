Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Legrand from €94.00 ($95.92) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Legrand Price Performance

LGRDY opened at $14.64 on Friday. Legrand has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $23.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

