Lever Token Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Lever Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lever Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Lever Token has a total market capitalization of $87,577.73 and $11,320.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00065307 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Lever Token Coin Profile

LEV is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Buying and Selling Lever Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lever Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lever Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

