LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
LG Display Stock Down 3.5 %
NYSE LPL opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.29. LG Display has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.78.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
