LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

NYSE LPL opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.29. LG Display has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 18.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

