Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Stock Up 2.8 %

LI opened at $26.80 on Monday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -535.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 762,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2,610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 398,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 383,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,725,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,033,000 after purchasing an additional 675,379 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

