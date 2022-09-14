Lido DAO Token Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 522% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.66 or 0.03007917 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00820774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020744 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Redit Whitepaper “

