Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of LGND opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.83, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
