Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.83, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.