Lightning (LIGHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Lightning has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Lightning has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,850.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,893.48 or 0.99996789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,867.62 or 0.99866824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00066081 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

