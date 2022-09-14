LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Cap of $5.07 Million

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $5,008.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,893.48 or 0.99996789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,867.62 or 0.99866824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00066081 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,349,821 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

