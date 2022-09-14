Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Lowered to $320.00 at UBS Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $355.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Shares of LIN opened at $285.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.98. Linde has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

