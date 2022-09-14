Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,328 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.1% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $99,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.98. The company has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

