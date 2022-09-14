Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 552,675 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Linde were worth $4,376,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Linde by 37.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 34,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 56,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 35.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 310,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,328 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $4,186,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.98.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

