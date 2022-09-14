Liquity USD Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $170.22 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00005067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 112.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.59 or 0.01048181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020758 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 166,420,633 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

