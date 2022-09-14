Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $130.85 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004984 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.