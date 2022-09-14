Lisk (LSK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.60 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $129.24 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

