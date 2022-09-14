Litecoin Hits Market Cap of $4.23 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.44 or 0.00291846 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 billion and $1.00 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023599 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005539 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001206 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002446 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00023986 BTC.
- Monavale (MONA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.13 or 0.03206698 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,166,394 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
