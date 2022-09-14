Litecoin Hits Market Cap of $4.23 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.44 or 0.00291846 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 billion and $1.00 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002446 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00023986 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.13 or 0.03206698 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,166,394 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

