Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 6.3%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $32.27. Approximately 40,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,329,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Livent by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,752,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at $1,731,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 5,080.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 647,636 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.