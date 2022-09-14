LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $897.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 46.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

