Locafy Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 21st (NASDAQ:LCFY)

Locafy’s (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 21st. Locafy had issued 1,454,546 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,007,275 based on an initial share price of $4.13. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Locafy Trading Down 4.5 %

LCFY opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Locafy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy comprises about 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

