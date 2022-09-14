LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $537,244.52 and $487.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 251% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.01716562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00827916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020916 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 67,588,182 coins and its circulating supply is 48,375,405 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

