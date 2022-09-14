LockTrip (LOC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.93 Million

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00004476 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $54,358.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

