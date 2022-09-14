Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $49.85 on Friday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.9782 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 147.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 91.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.