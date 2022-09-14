London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.22

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.22 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.72 ($0.21). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 18.80 ($0.23), with a volume of 24,407 shares traded.

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.04 million and a P/E ratio of -94.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.40.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

