LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LondonMetric Property from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

