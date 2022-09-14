Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0705 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 58.6% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $91.68 million and approximately $69.89 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

