Lossless Market Capitalization Hits $9.41 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $204,748.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 258.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.00 or 0.01736419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00821044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020731 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi. Lossless’ official website is lossless.cash.

Buying and Selling Lossless

According to CryptoCompare, “Lossless protocol – at its core, a piece of code that token creators insert into their tokens – this code empowers Lossless to freeze any fraudulent transaction based on a set of fraud identification parameters.LSS tokens were built as an integral part of the Lossless ecosystem to significantly influence the DeFi market and achieve more remarkable results by involving its community when making crucial decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.