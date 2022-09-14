Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Shares of LOW opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

