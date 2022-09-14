LuaSwap (LUA) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $1,067.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.23 or 0.99997703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,033.67 or 1.00004873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00124373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00404721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

