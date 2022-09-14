Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 7.7%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 16.25 and last traded at 16.24. Approximately 400,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,311,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 30.86.

The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 17.87 and its 200-day moving average is 19.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

