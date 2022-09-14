Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Up 286.9% in August

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 286.9% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LMGDF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Lumina Gold has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

