LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given New €840.00 Price Target at Barclays

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LVMUY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($842.86) to €723.00 ($737.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($806.12) to €815.00 ($831.63) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $786.86.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $128.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

