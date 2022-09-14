LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lessened by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,957,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,603,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $2,874,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

LYB opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

